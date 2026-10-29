Poeltl logged two points (1-1 FG, 0-2 FT) and two rebounds during Wednesday's 129-99 win over the Magic.

Poeltl barely saw the floor Wednesday due to foul trouble, and he finished with less playing time than backup big men Collin Murray-Boyles (15 minutes) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (20 minutes). Poeltl is off to an incredibly slow start to the regular season, with the veteran center averaging 2.8 points and 4.5 rebounds over 19.5 minutes per game. He seems to merely be a placeholder in the starting five, as the Raptors appear to be more content with Murray-Boyles, especially in high-pressure points during the game.