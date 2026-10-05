Poeltl finished with nine points (3-3 FG, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist, two steals and one block in 18 minutes during Saturday's 129-105 preseason loss to Miami.

Poeltl's production on the glass was limited, but the bigger takeaway was his health after back issues restricted him to 46 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. The veteran center overhauled his strength and conditioning routine during the offseason in hopes of putting the lingering issue behind him, and he's reportedly moving much better entering the new campaign.