Poeltl ended with two points (1-5 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 106-92 win over the Heat.

Poeltl turned in arguably his worst performance since returning to Toronto. He was in early foul trouble, limiting him to just 23 minutes and perhaps taking him out of his rhythm. While he has slowed over the past two weeks, the last month has yielded top-30 production. The Raptors will likely continue to run a shallow rotation, so Poeltl should be able to maintain his current trajectory moving forward.