Poeltl logged eight points (4-6 FG) and nine rebounds over 20 minutes during the Raptors' 128-100 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Poeltl recovered enough from a lingering back injury to be cleared to return from a three-game absence Tuesday. He operated on a minutes restriction and saw less playing time than Sandro Mamukelashvili (23 minutes), but Poeltl still led the Raptors with nine rebounds while falling just short of his first double-double of the season. The Raptors embark on a five-game road trip starting Friday against the Hawks, so Poeltl will have additional time to rest and could see his playing time increase accordingly.