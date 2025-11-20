Poeltl posted 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 win over Philadelphia.

Poeltl has been on a tear recently, scoring double-digits in his last six games and averaging 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks on a whopping 80.9 percent from the field. While he is not expected to maintain this efficiency long-term, Poeltl will continue to generate these kinds of looks as the team's top center.