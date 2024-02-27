Poeltl has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Indiana with a left ankle sprain, Kayla Grey of TSN reports. He recorded 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 22 minutes before departing.

Poeltl appeared to injure the ankle in the third quarter and was unable to return after making a visit to the locker room. Considering that the big man previously sat out 11 straight games in January with an injury to the same ankle, it wouldn't be surprising if Poeltl was forced to miss time again. Official word on the extent of Poeltl's injury won't be known until he's sent in for further testing, but if he's out for Wednesday's game against Dallas, the Raptors would likely turn to Kelly Olynyk as their starting center.