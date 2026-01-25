Poeltl returned to Toronto on Sunday to receive targeted pain relief treatment for his back injury and does not have an established timeline of return, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl was managing a lingering back injury for the opening portion of the 2025-26 regular season, but he aggravated the issue against the Nets on Dec. 21 and hasn't played since. Rookie first-rounder Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) and veteran Sandro Mamukelashvili will continue to operate in expanded roles for as long as Poeltl is sidelined.