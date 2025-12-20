Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Not expected to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poeltl (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Poeltl was held out of Thursday's win over the Bucks while managing a back injury. He was initially tagged as questionable for Saturday's game, but it appears the veteran center will be held out of the front end of the Raptors' back-to-back set. Assuming Poeltl is ruled out, Sandro Mamukelashvili would likely start at center for a second consecutive game (and fourth time this season).