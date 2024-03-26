Head coach Darko Rajakovic said Tuesday that Poeltl (hand) has been doing some light on-court work but still hasn't been cleared for contact, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

According to Lewenberg, Poeltl's on-court work hasn't involved him using his surgically repaired left hand, so he doesn't appear to be particularly close to making a return to game action. The Raptors haven't yet ruled Poeltl out for the season, but with the team sitting at 23-49 and well out of the playoff picture, the team has little incentive to rush him back if he's not 100 percent healed from surgery. Kelly Olynyk should continue serving as the Raptors' starting center for whatever length of time Poeltl is sidelined.