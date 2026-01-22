Poeltl (back) isn't with the team on their road trip and is seeing a specialist in Toronto on Thursday, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl has been sidelined since Dec. 21 due to a strained lower back, and he isn't traveling with the team on its West Coast road trip so he can see a specialist. Considering he is in Toronto and doesn't appear close to playing, it's probably safe to rule him out for the remainder of the road trip, which ends Sunday against Oklahoma City.