Poeltl (back) isn't listed on the Raptors' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After missing Saturday's loss to the 76ers -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to a back issue, Poeltl will return to action against Brooklyn. Over six regular-season appearances so far this season, the big man has averaged 7.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per contest.