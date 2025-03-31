Poeltl (rest) isn't listed on Toronto's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.
Poeltl will continue his streak of playing in every other game after resting during Sunday's win over Philadelphia. Over his last six appearances, the veteran center has averaged 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game.
