Poeltl (back) is off the Raptors' injury report for Wednesday's matchup against Atlanta.

Poeltl exited Friday's preseason win over the Nets and didn't return due to stiffness in his lower back. However, the big man is set to return for the Raptors' regular-season opener. He started 56 of his 57 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, during which he averaged 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks across 29.6 minutes per game.