Poeltl (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Coach Darko Rajakovic said Thursday that Poeltl was unlikely to play against the Clippers, so it isn't very surprising to see the center officially ruled out. However, Poeltl has made progress in his recovery recently, and he's considered day-to-day after doing half-court work Wednesday.