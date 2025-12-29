The Raptors announced Monday that Poeltl (back) is c ompleting a program of "intensive rehab and strengthening" and will be re-evaluated in about one week, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl has been nursing an ongoing back issue since the preseason, which has resulted in him moving in and out of the lineup all season long. The Raptors are hoping that by building in more time for Poeltl to rehab the injury, his day-to-day availability will be more certain once he's eventually cleared to play again, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca. In the meantime, Sandro Mamukelashvili should have an extended runway to enhanced fantasy value as Toronto's starting center, while Collin Murray-Boyles also has an opportunity to claim a more sizable role in the frontcourt.