The Raptors announced Tuesday that Poeltl (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks but is out indefinitely, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Given the phrasing of the release, Poeltl will likely be sidelined for more than two weeks but should be evaluated again before the end of January. In Poeltl's absence, Chris Boucher and Jontay Porter are likely candidates for more playing time, but Toronto could also opt to use Pascal Siakam at center more often. Thaddeus Young and Jalen McDaniels could also carve out more playing time in the frontcourt until Poeltl is cleared to suit up again.