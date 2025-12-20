Poeltl (back) won't play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Per Grange, head coach Darko Rajakovic said Poeltl's back injury wasn't considered serious, and the big man is considered day-to-day. Poeltl's next chance to play will come Sunday at Brooklyn. In the meantime, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles should handle most of the minutes at center.