Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Picks up double-double in Monday's loss

Poetl provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during a 101-97 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Poetl saw an increased workload in the absence of Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) and made the most of it by tallying his first double-double of the season. He also blocked three shots for the second straight game. Poetl played more minutes than starter Lucas Nogueira, and was also more productive. If Valanciunas is forced to miss more time, Poetl has the potential for another performance like this.