Poeltl (back) is available for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl was considered questionable for Monday's game due to back stiffness, but the veteran big man will play through the issue. The 2016 first-round pick has averaged 12.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over 29.5 minutes across his last 10 outings.