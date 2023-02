Poeltl produced six points (2-2 FG, 2-7 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to the Jazz.

Following his deadline move to the Raptors, Poeltl came off the bench in his first appearance. Coach Nick Nurse said before the game that his starting five wasn't set in stone, and it's widely assumed that it's a matter of time before he leapfrogs Precious Achiuwa who had a pretty solid game with the starters.