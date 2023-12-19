Poeltl registered four points (2-2 FG), one rebound and two assists in 15 minutes during Monday's 114-99 win over Charlotte.

Poeltl picked up three quick fouls Monday, and the Raptors utilized a lot of smaller lineups with Gary Trent catching fire off the bench. Poeltl's minutes have been pretty consistent for the most part, so this dud is unlikely to worry his fantasy managers too much. In seven December showings, Poeltl averaged 9.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks in 25.4 minutes.