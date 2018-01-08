Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Plays nine minutes in win over Bucks
Poeltl played nine minutes in Friday's loss to Milwaukee, his lowest total in nearly two months.
While it's too small of a sample from which to draw anything conclusive, the Raptors leaned more heavily on smaller lineups in the blowout win and little-used big man Lucas Nogueira saw 18 minutes off the bench. It's worth noting that Poeltl played 25 minutes in the Raptors' previous game, and he'll likely settle somewhere in the middle of those two numbers going forward. In the month of December, Poeltl played an average of 21.2 minutes per game and posted averages of 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.
More News
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Contributes 13 off second unit•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Will play Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Sent home with illness•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Supplies career-high 18 off bench Friday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Double-doubles in extended playing time•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Picks up double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...