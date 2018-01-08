Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Plays nine minutes in win over Bucks

Poeltl played nine minutes in Friday's loss to Milwaukee, his lowest total in nearly two months.

While it's too small of a sample from which to draw anything conclusive, the Raptors leaned more heavily on smaller lineups in the blowout win and little-used big man Lucas Nogueira saw 18 minutes off the bench. It's worth noting that Poeltl played 25 minutes in the Raptors' previous game, and he'll likely settle somewhere in the middle of those two numbers going forward. In the month of December, Poeltl played an average of 21.2 minutes per game and posted averages of 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.