Coach Darko Rajakovic said Monday that Poeltl is progressing well in his recovery from an ankle injury, and while the center remains out Monday against Memphis, the Raptors are hoping to get him back "very, very soon," Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl will miss an eighth straight game Monday, but it appears he's nearing a return to game action. Toronto has only two games remaining in Week 14 following Monday's game -- Friday versus the Clippers and Sunday in Atlanta. Even if Poeltl is cleared to suit up for either of those games, he'll likely operate under a minute restriction while easing back into the rotation.