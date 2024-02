Poeltl provided 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125 loss to the Pacers.

Poeltl posted his fourth double-double over his last seven appearances, and the big man has been quite an asset on both ends of the court for the Raptors. He seems to have left a nagging ankle injury in the rearview, and he should remain a capable double-double threat for Toronto as long as he remains healthy.