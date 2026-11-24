Poeltl recorded 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 116-111 loss to the Bucks.

Poeltl followed up Friday's 10-point, nine-rebound effort against Detroit with a double-double, though foul trouble prevented him from reaching the 30-minute mark. The veteran center's efficiency from the charity stripe was particularly encouraging given his historical struggles in that department. Poeltl's playing time will be worth monitoring with Collin Murray-Boyles also gunning for minutes at center, but his ability to provide efficient interior scoring, rebounds and occasional assists should keep him relevant in standard fantasy formats as long as his minutes stay in the 25-30 range.