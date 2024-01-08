Poeltl supplied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 win over Golden State.

Poeltl has had somewhat inconsistent production in recent weeks, but he put together an efficient, well-rounded stat line during Sunday's comfortable victory. He's posted three double-doubles over his last six appearances and has averaged 10.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game during that time.