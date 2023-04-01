Poeltl finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-110 loss to the 76ers.
Poeltl made the most of his opportunities on the offensive end by knocking down 75.0 percent of his tries from the field. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, securing double-digit boards for his fourth straight contest. The Utah product is averaging 13.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks over his last 10 appearances.
