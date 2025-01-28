Poeltl posted 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win over New Orleans.

Poeltl was able to shake off a questionable tag due to a back injury, finishing with his ninth game of the season with at least 20 points in the process. He's had a phenomenal season as Toronto's starting center, as he's on pace to return fourth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 14.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.