Poeltl (back) has been cleared for contact work, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl is set to miss his seventh consecutive contest Monday due to a lower back strain, though the big man appears to be inching closer to a return. His next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against the Hornets, and the Raptors are expected to provide an update on his status by Tuesday night. If Poeltl misses additional time, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles will likely continue to see increased burn.