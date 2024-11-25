Poeltl posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-108 loss to Cleveland.

Poeltl recorded his fifth straight double-double, and it was the third time he grabbed at least 15 rebounds in that span. He's always been considered a strong two-way presence, but the veteran has taken his game to another level in 2024-25. He's racked up 10 double-doubles already while averaging 16.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game this season.