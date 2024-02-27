Poeltl (ankle) is questionable to play Wednesday versus Dallas, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl not immediately being ruled out for Wednesday's game is a good sign after he was unable to return to Monday's contest due to a left ankle sprain. That being said, his status will need to be monitored. Kelly Olynyk would likely step into a featured role in the frontcourt if Poeltl can't suit up.