Poeltl (ankle) is questionable to play Wednesday versus Dallas, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Poeltl not immediately being ruled out for Wednesday's game is a good sign after he was unable to return to Monday's contest due to a left ankle sprain. That being said, his status will need to be monitored. Kelly Olynyk would likely step into a featured role in the frontcourt if Poeltl can't suit up.
More News
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Nights ends early with ankle sprain•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Visits locker room•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Strong showing on glass•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Posts another double-double•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Fills stat sheet Friday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Posts double-double in win•