Poeltl chipped in eight points (4-6 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 106-96 win over Miami.

Poeltl scored no more than 10 points for the fourth straight game, another in a string of underwhelming performances. Ongoing back issues continue to plague the veteran big man, limiting him to just 20 games thus far. His per-game production has also suffered as a result of the injury, averaging 10.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 26.2 minutes per contest. At this point, managers simply have to sit tight and hope that he can turn things around.