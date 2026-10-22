Poeltl ended Wednesday's 135-92 win over the Bulls with three points (1-1 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal over 22 minutes.

Four of the five Raptors starters scored 20 or more points during Wednesday's regular-season opener, but Poeltl was a non-factor on the offensive side of the floor. Collin Murray-Boyles came off the bench and made arguably a bigger impact on both ends of the floor, so the big-man duo could be looking at an even split in playing time to open the 2026-27 season.