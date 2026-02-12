Poeltl finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Pistons.

Seeing his first game action since Dec. 21, Poeltl was on a tight minutes restriction but didn't seem hampered by the back issues that had kept him on the shelf. The veteran center will get the All-Star break to rest up further, but he may need more time after that to ramp up before he'll be allowed to handle a full workload.