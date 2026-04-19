Poeltl amassed four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Poeltl logged 21 minutes in Game 1, putting him in line with the 21.9 he averaged in seven appearances in April to close out the regular season. However, the 30-year-old didn't do much offensively, recording only four points on two attempts, although he at least contributed to other statistical categories. Poeltl will look to be more productive offensively when these clubs meet Monday for Game 2.