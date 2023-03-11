Poeltl closed Friday's 122-112 loss to the Lakers with 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes.

Poeltl not only helped stifle Anthony Davis (eight points) in the contest, he also had one of his most aggressive offensive efforts of the campaign. The big man took 17 shots, tying a season-high mark, though he was below his normal level of efficiency in making eight of the attempts. Poeltl also contributed as a shot blocker and rebounder, finishing with 10 boards to log his 14th double-double of the campaign.