Poeltl closed Sunday's 123-103 loss to the Lakers with 14 points (7-12 FG), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Poeltl recorded his third double-double across six outings in November. The big man is averaging a solid 14.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in that span, and his two-way play has been one of the few bright spots for a struggling Toronto team in 2024-25.