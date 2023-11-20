Poeltl notched 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 142-113 victory over the Pistons.

Poeltl was perfect from the floor during Sunday's matchup and matched his best scoring total of the season during the comfortable win while also posting his fifth double-double of the year. He's scored in double figures in five consecutive matchups, averaging 13.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 26.2 minutes per game during that time.