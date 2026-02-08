Poeltl (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Pacers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

While Poeltl won't play Sunday, he's reportedly "very close" to getting back to the court. Per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca, Poeltl went through a full practice Saturday, and at this stage, his main focus has been getting reconditioned after his back injury has kept him from playing since Dec. 21. Poeltl's next chance to play will come Wednesday versus the Pistons.