Poeltl (finger) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Heat, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Poeltl will miss his 21st straight game to end the season Sunday after undergoing surgery on his left pinkie finger. The 28-year-old big man will end the 2023-24 campaign averaging 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 26.4 minutes across 50 appearances.