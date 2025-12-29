site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raptors-jakob-poeltl-remains-out-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Remains out Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Poeltl (back) will not play Monday against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Poeltl will miss his fourth straight game Monday and doesn't appear close to a return. The Raptors signed Mo Bamba to provide some emergency depth at center in the meantime.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories