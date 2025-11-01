Poeltl (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl will miss his third consecutive game as he manages a back issue. The big man's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Bucks. Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates to see increased minutes against Memphis with Poeltl sidelined.