Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poeltl (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Poeltl will miss his third consecutive game as he manages a back issue. The big man's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Bucks. Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates to see increased minutes against Memphis with Poeltl sidelined.
