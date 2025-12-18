Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Ruled out for Thursday
Poeltl (injury management) won't suit up for Thursday's game in Milwaukee, Ian Finlayson of Sportsnet reports.
The Raptors haven't played since Monday, and Thursday's game does not come as a back-to-back set, so it's somewhat concerning that Poeltl is taking the night off. Toronto's next two games come as a Saturday-Sunday back-to-back, so there's a chance Poeltl will need to miss at least one more match. With the big man unavailable Thursday night, expect more minutes for Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles.