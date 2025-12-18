Poeltl (injury management) won't suit up for Thursday's game in Milwaukee, Ian Finlayson of Sportsnet reports.

The Raptors haven't played since Monday, and Thursday's game does not come as a back-to-back set, so it's somewhat concerning that Poeltl is taking the night off. Toronto's next two games come as a Saturday-Sunday back-to-back, so there's a chance Poeltl will need to miss at least one more match. With the big man unavailable Thursday night, expect more minutes for Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles.