default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Poeltl (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Poeltl aggravated his back during Sunday's loss to the Nets, and he's now dealing with a strain. Sandro Mamukelashvili is back in play to rejoin the first unit as a plug-and-play fantasy option, having averaged 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.3 minutes per contest over four games as a starter this season.

More News