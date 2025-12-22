Poeltl (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Poeltl aggravated his back during Sunday's loss to the Nets, and he's now dealing with a strain. Sandro Mamukelashvili is back in play to rejoin the first unit as a plug-and-play fantasy option, having averaged 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.3 minutes per contest over four games as a starter this season.