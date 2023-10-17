Poeltl (illness) remains out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
This will be the second missed preseason game in a row for Poeltl. His next chance to play will be Friday against Washington. Chris Boucher will start at center Tuesday.
