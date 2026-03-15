Poeltl produced 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 win over the Pistons.

Poeltl established a season high in boards Sunday, also turning in his first 20-point, 10-rebound double-double of the year. After missing a big chunk of the season while sorting through a lingering back injury, Poeltl is rounding into form for the Raptors. Poetl has averaged 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting a robust 71.0 percent from the field.