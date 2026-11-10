Poeltl chipped in 18 points (9-12 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 118-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Poeltl played at least 30 minutes for the second straight game, blocking a season-high four shots. The situation in Toronto continues to be a confusing one, with Poeltl looking like a spent force to begin the season. Whereas he now looks like the Poeltl of old, putting up solid contributions on both ends of the floor. While injuries have certainly factored into the minutes available, Poeltl should be added in most leagues to at least see where this goes.