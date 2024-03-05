Poeltl (pinky dislocation) is being consulted by hand specialists and there is no update or estimated return as of Tuesday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl's status is extremely murky for Thursday's game against Phoenix, and a multi-game absence can't be ruled out given the extent to which his finger is currently being evaluated. The severity and specificity of his dislocation are relevant factors for which the team is attempting to gather more intelligence on, leaving Kelly Olynyk as a pillar of the frontcourt in his stead.