Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Sent home with illness
Poeltl was sent home from practice Monday due to an illness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
The Raptors are off Monday, so look for an update on Poeltl's status at shootaround Tuesday prior to team's home matchup with Phoenix. The 22-year-old is coming off of one of his best outings of the season Friday against the Pacers, when he finished with 18 points, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 25 minutes.
