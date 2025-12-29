Poeltl (back) will be re-evaluated in about one week, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl has been nursing an ongoing back issue since the preseason, which has put him in and out of the lineup all year long, and the Raptors are looking to get the issue completely sorted out. Sandro Mamukelashvili has an extended runway to enhanced fantasy value, while Collin Murray-Boyles also has an opportunity to claim a more sizable role.